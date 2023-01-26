Robbery ‘victims’ charged by police granted GH¢2m bail 

Two persons who allegedly orchestrated the robbery of GH¢900,000 cash at Maamobi, a suburb of Accra, have been granted bail.

George Ayitey Mensah, a 32-year-old Okada Rider and Hakeem Seini, a 27-year-old businessman were granted bail in the sum of GH¢1-million each with three sureties each.

The court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah ordered that two of the sureties should be civil servants earning not less than GH¢2,000.

According to the court the other sureties are to be family members.

It further ordered the accused persons to report to the police once a week.

The two accused persons who have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery and robbery, have denied the offences.

The facts as narrated by Superintendent of Police Augustus Yirenkyi said on January 3, 2023, at about 14 00 hours, the Nima Divisional Patrol Team during their usual patrol duties within the Nima community met a group of people on the Mallam Addo Mosque Road and was informed about a robbery incident that had occurred.

The Prosecution said the team then moved to the main Nima- Maamobi Highway where the victims were identified as George Ayitey Mensah and Hakeem Seini.

It said Hakeem Seini had indicated that he was transporting an amount of GH¢900,000 from Rawlings Circle, Accra to Maamobi and had contracted George Ayitey Mensah, an Okada Rider to convey him together with the money to the destination.

Prosecution further told the Court that the accused persons had alleged that two young men on unregistered motorbike wearing full face helmet and all armed with pistols crossed them on Mallam Addo Mosque, Road, fired some shots and robbed them of the said amount.

The Prosecution said Hakeem Seini claimed ownership of the money involved.

According to prosecution, it however turned out that Hakeem Seini was not the lawful owner.

It said George Ayitey Mensah, the Okada Rider was captured in CCTV footage signaling the robbers to cross him a few meters to the scene of the crime.

Additionally, the prosecution said: “There is a very high suspicion that the two (accused persons) and the robbers, now at large conspired to commit the crime.”

The prosecution said an investigation was underway.

Source: GNA