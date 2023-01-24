OSP charges public officials and private consultant for influencing public procurement

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has charged four persons who would soon appear in court for various offences under the country’s procurement law. Abuses of the procurement law and processes are common in the country.

A press release from the OSP says it has charged Mr. Sumaila Abdul-Rahman, Mr. Stephen Yir-eru Engmen, Mr. Patrick Seidu – the Chief Executive, the Deputy Chief Executive (Operations), the Deputy Chief Executive (Finance & Administration), respectively, of the Northern Development Authority (NDA) and the Chief Executive of A&QS Consortium Limited, Mr. Andrew Kuundaari for conspiracy to directly or indirectly influence the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract.

Abdul-Rahman, Seidu and Kuundaari have been charged with a further count each of directly or indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract, while Engmen has been charged with a further two counts of the same offence.

The four persons will be arraigned before the High Court (Criminal Division), Tamale on Tuesday January 31, 2023.

The OSP found the individuals culpable after a six-month investigation following a complaint by a citizen, Mr Martin Kpebu.