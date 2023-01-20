Cameroonian Prof Djikeng becomes first African Director-General of ILRI

Cameroonian, Professor Appolinaire Djikeng has been appointed the Director-General of the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and CGIAR Senior Director of Livestock-Based Systems, making him the first African to lead ILRI.

The globally-recognized Prof Djikeng is an expert in developing multi-disciplinary, multi-institutional, and global research and development programmes focused on agricultural development, livestock development, and human health.

A press release copied to Ghana Business News says he will take over the role from Dr. Shirley Tarawali, who is currently interim Director-General at ILRI.

Prof Djikeng who was born in Cameroon will be joining ILRI and CGIAR from the University of Edinburgh, where he is currently Professor and Chair of Tropical Agriculture and Sustainable Development, as well as the Director, Centre for Tropical Livestock Genetics and Health (CTLGH) based at the Roslin Institute.

While working with ILRI and CGIAR he will retain his affiliation with the Roslin Institute of the University of Edinburgh, the release indicated.

Prof Djikeng had previously worked with ILRI from 2009-2016 as Technology Manager and then Director of the Biosciences eastern and central Africa (BecA)-ILRI Hub.

In his new role, he will expand ILRI’s track record of impact, developing livestock sustainable systems that help nourish and sustain millions of people in low- and middle-income countries. He will also provide leadership and coordination of activities related to livestock systems across CGIAR and be part of the CGIAR Senior Leadership Team.

He has received numerous awards, including the 2020 Nelson Mandela Justice Award. He was also recognized by the Decade of Health as one of the 10 people in the United Kingdom changing health.