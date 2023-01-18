Businesswoman on GH¢300,000.00 bail over land fraud

An Accra Circuit Court has granted Diamond Appiah, a businessperson a GH¢300,000.00 bail with three sureties for allegedly selling a plot of land at $30,000 to Ayisha Modi without a title deed.

The Court ordered that two of the sureties should be public servants.

Diamond, who denied the offence will reappear before the Court on February 8, 2023.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Evans Kesse told the Court that Ayisha Modi who is also a businessperson leaves at Adiringanor, whilst Diamond Appiah stayed at East Legon.

He said in 2020, Ayisha who needed to buy a plot of land for a project discussed her need with one Johnson, a witness in the case.

DSP Kesse said Diamond who overheard Ayisha’s conversation with Johnson, indicated that she had a plot of land at East Legon Hills she was willing to sell at a moderate price.

The Court heard that the Diamond demanded and collected $30,000.00 from Ayisha under the pretext of selling her the said parcel of land at East Legon Hills.

He said Diamond took Ayisha to the land, but when she (Ayisha) later went to the lot, she met one Gustav who claimed ownership of the same land.

The prosecution said Ayisha, after several failed attempts to retrieve her money from Diamond, made a formal report to the Police which led to her arrest.

During investigation, it was established that Diamond did not own the said land at East Legon Hills but sough to swindle Ayisha.

In her investigation cautioned statement, she admitted the offence and was charged and brought before Court after investigations.

Source: GNA