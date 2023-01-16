Motorcycle riders sentenced for road traffic offences

A Hohoe circuit court has sentenced two motorcycle riders; Emmanuel Akpabli and Salam Abdul, for committing various road traffic offences.

They both pleaded guilty and were convicted to a fine of GH₵120.00 each. In default, they will serve two months imprisonment each.

The offences ranged from riding without licence, use of vehicle without insurance, use of motorcycle without protective crash helmet, and carrying persons above the stipulated number.

Prosecuting, Inspector Rachel Osei Agyapomaa told the court, presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, that on January 4, this year, at about 1700 hours, the Volta North Regional Police Command conducted an operation in the Hohoe township.

She said the operation was to clamp down on riders using motorcycles without protective crash helmet, using unregistered motorcycle, carrying excess number of persons, and riding without licence.

Inspector Agyapomaa said during the operation, the convict, Akpabli was in-charge of a Haojue motorcycle with registration number M 22-VR 678 and was arrested for riding without licence, not wearing protective crash helmet and without insurance.

For Abdul, who was in-charge of a Haojue motorcycle with registration number M 22-VR 1378, he was intercepted for riding without licence and insurance, as well as carrying persons in excess.

Source: GNA