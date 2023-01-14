Nutritionist cautions pregnant women not to over-eat garlic  

Mr Raphael Kwabena Angmortey, Nutritionist, Ada-East District, has cautioned pregnant women against the excessive eating of raw garlic, or taking its supplements in excess, to avoid complications.

“Although garlic has natural medicinal properties, it is important to take it in moderation so as not to have any complications during the pregnancy period,” he told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Thursday at Ada in the Greater Accra Region.

He said excessive intake of garlic could lead to bleeding, which could be detrimental to the health of the pregnant woman.

Maternal hemoglobin levels during pregnancy should be eleven grams per deciliter and above and any loss of blood during this period could cause heartburn and maternal mortality, Mr Angmortey said.

“Some pregnant women put the garlic in plastic bottles, pour water on it, and drink it. It is too much and can be very dangerous, although there is no specific amount of garlic to be consumed per day you don’t have to over-consume it,” he stated.

Eating balanced diet was highly recommended, especially during pregnancy, to ensure good health as most of the nutrients for the foetus came from the mother, he said, and cautioned expectant mothers to consult their health care providers before taking garlic and other supplements.

“Supplements prescribed by health providers are based on the condition of the individual pregnant woman, as such, it is important to take supplements prescribed by the health professionals only”.

Source: GNA