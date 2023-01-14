Installation of surveillance cameras helping to reduce cable theft in Ghana – Prefos 

The installation of security and surveillance cameras at vantage points across the country by the government has helped to significantly reduce the stealing of electrical and telecommunication transmission cables.

Mrs Philomena Owusu-Ansah, General Manager of Prefos Limited, a leading electrical engineering company in Ghana, said cable theft, especially in the cities and big towns, where these cameras had been installed, were down in recent times.

She, therefore, commended the government for taken that bold step to help address the incessant stealing of electrical and other cables by criminals, which was a major concern for players in the electrical and telecommunication industries.

Mrs Owusu-Ansah was speaking at the 2022 annual thanksgiving and awards service of the company in Kumasi.

She said the company, which was the main producer and installer of street lighting systems across the country, would continue to deliver quality and project higher standards while working closely with government to address streetlight deficits in Ghana and neighbouring countries.

Mrs Owusu-Ansah indicated that the company was able to meet its target projects for 2022 and was hopeful to extend and sign onto new projects in the year 2023.

“Last year the company was contracted by the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) and the United States (US) to brighten the Central Business District in Accra.

The target was achieved, MiDA has been impressed with our work and we are hoping to sign for other projects soon,” she stated.

The event, which was the 32nd in the series, saw staff and management of Prefos Limited sing, dance and praise God for preservation and protection throughout the last year.

The company awarded six of its overall best workers for 2022 with an amount of GH₵320,000.00.

Other categories of awardees received home theatre systems, phones, refrigerators, gas cookers, televisions and certificates.

Mrs Owusu-Ansah pointed out that though the company had its share in Ghana’s economic constraints, especially on cedi depreciation and others, the electrical engineering company would continue to strive and contribute to socio-economic growth and development of Ghanaians.

Source: GNA