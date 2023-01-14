I’m not under pressure to be a world champion again – Dogboe

Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Bantamweight Champion, (24-2, 15 KOs), says he is not under pressure to beat Cuban boxer Robeisy Ramirez Carazzana (11-1, 7KOs) to become a two time- WBO champion.

With reigning champion Emmanuel Navarrete’s decision to move to super featherweight and fight Liam Wilson on February 3, 2023, the WBO featherweight title has become vacant.

Therefore, WBO has ordered a competition between Dogboe and Ramirez on April 1, 2023 for the vacant tittle in the United States of America.

In an interview ahead of his bout at a press conference held in the African Regent Hotel, Dogboe stated that he was not under pressure to beat his competitor to become the world champion.

He said, “There is no pressure on me to become the next world champion, I’m focused on winning the fight that is the most important thing for me.

“Although, Ghanaians are counting on us to deliver the most important thing is to go and make them proud.”

Dogboe admitted that even thought his opponent was one of the best boxers, it would not discourage him but rather an encouragement and a privileged to fight him.

“I feel excited about this bout against Ramirez because he is a good fighter which you can’t take that away from him, but if you want to become the best you must fight the best.

“I am very grateful that I will be fighting with another good boxer and that is what would bring the best out of me.”

Every fighter has his weakness and that is the fighting game but I’m confident that this is our time and by God’s special grace, Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe 2023 world champion.”

Source: GNA