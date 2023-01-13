NDC vows to break NPP’s dominance in Assin South 

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has begun in earnest the reorganisation of its rank and file to convincingly win the Assin South Parliamentary seat in the 2024 general election, Mr Thomas Cobbina, the Constituency Chairman has assured.

According to him, the party was determined to end the decades of political dominance by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) that had derailed the development of the area and impoverished the people.

Mr Cobbina told Ghana News Agency: “Election 2024 will be the end to the apparent political dominance of the NPP in the area due to the abysmal performance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government.”

Reassuring the people, he said, the NDC remained the only hope to rescue the people from the economic hardship, despondency that had retarded the development of the area.

“The NDC is propelled by its resolve to take over the ruins of government, to restore economic hope, peace, and stability, knowing that we are focused on innovative strategies to recapture power in 2024,” Mr Cobbina noted.

To him, the NDC will not forgive itself if it failed to win the seat in the 2024 polls, having lost narrowly to the NPP in the 2020 polls due to some internal party mix-ups.

Nevertheless, he was elated that the party had buried its differences and prepared to take the seat, but then, it demanded hard work, focus, unity and unalloyed commitment from the rank and file.

Instead of nurturing bickering, backbiting and internal wrangling, he appealed to the grassroots to cultivate the traits of serving the people in humility and forgive at all times.

Mr Cobbina the remarked: “The strength of the party depends largely on the branches and remained steadfast to building solid branches to convincingly win the 2024 polls.”

While eulogizing the founding fathers and mothers of the party for their pioneering role in the establishment and building of the NDC, particularly in the constituency, he charged the party supporters not to sit on the political fringes but extol the NDC’s outstanding political feat in the area to attract the electorate to their fold.

“The NPP knows their achievement over the last 23 years 9n the constituency is nothing good to emulate. Almost every monumental infrastructure here was done by the NDC.

“From health, education, roads and human resource empowerment, the NPP cannot be compared to NDC, we stand tall,” Mr Cobbina stated.

Source: GNA