Businessman remanded over sale of State land worth GH¢385,000  

A businessman who allegedly collected GH¢385,000 from his colleague under the pretext of securing him with a parcel of land at Cantonment but failed, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

According to the police, checks at the Lands Commission indicated that the land belonged to the State.

Daniel Tortor Torgbor, charged with defrauding by false pretences, has pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah has remanded Torgbor into police custody to reappear on January 16.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Agatha A. Asantewaa said Robert Adum Yeboah, the complainant, was a businessman and an Estate Developer based in Accra.

The prosecution said Torgbor was also a businessman and an estate developer residing in Accra.

It said in 2016, Mr Yeboah was approached by one George Abu Kandala and Issah Boti, both Estate Agents, who informed him that there was a parcel of land at Cantonment for sale.

The prosecution said the complainant expressed interest and was introduced to the accused persons as the owner of the said piece of land.

It said the complainant subsequently negotiated with the accused and they agreed on $700,000 for the acre of land.

The prosecution said Torgbor demanded and collected GH¢385,000 equivalent $100,000 to enable him prepare documents covering the land but he failed.

It said checks at the Lands Commission by the complainant indicated that the said land was for the State and not for the accused person.

The prosecution told the court that the accused person had promised to replace the land for the complainant.

It said the accused person took the complainant to Sakumono Ramsey Site, but he could not provide documents on the said land at Sakumono.

According to the prosecution, Torgbor had taken the complainant to three different locations in Accra but to no avail and had failed to refund the money.

Source: GNA