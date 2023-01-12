Ghana to suffer currency depreciation and high inflation due to large current account deficit – World Bank

Ghana’s economic woes are likely to worsen this year, with the country’s currency the cedi likely to depreciate further as inflation rises due to the country’s large current account deficit, according to a new World Bank report.

The currency which depreciated about 53 percent against the US dollar in over a year, suddenly appreciated around 40 percent in December 2022, but has been depreciating since the beginning of 2023.

Inflation has also been accelerating. Currently at 54.1 percent, inflation is at its highest in 21 years.

The country’s economy has tanked over high debt and loss of investor confidence, compelling the government to seek help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which having received staff level agreement is awaiting board approval.

The Bank’s Global Economic Prospects (GEP) released this week, citing The Gambia and Ghana, said, large current account deficits are likely to keep currencies under pressure in several countries, adding to inflation and external vulnerabilities.

The World Bank’s Africa Pulse Report released in October 2022 indicated that Ghana’s current account deficit was set to widen to 5.8 per cent that year, before narrowing slightly to 5.2 per cent in 2024, noting that the deterioration in the current account balance is consistent with the combination of skyrocketing import bills and the fall of the cedi.

According to the GEP, growth in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) decelerated to an estimated 3.4 percent in 2022—0.3 percentage point below previous forecasts. The downgrade masks diverse circumstances and the uneven impact of terms-of-trade and cost-of-living developments across the region, it added.

Growth estimates were revised down for over 60 percent of countries as a marked weakening of the global economy combined with tightening financial conditions and rising inflation dampened already fragile recoveries and amplified domestic vulnerabilities, the report said.

It further pointed out that the cost-of-living increases, intensified by the effects of the war in Ukraine, have reduced food affordability and domestic demand across the region, especially in countries lacking policy space to protect the poor.

The report said almost 60 percent of the world’s extreme poor, who spend a substantial share of their income on food, live in SSA.

“In 2022, the estimated number of people experiencing acute food insecurity or worse in SSA surpassed 140 million, up nearly 24 million since 2021,” the report said.

It notes that soaring food prices are, therefore, having grave repercussions on food security, poverty alleviation, social cohesion, and growth in many countries.

“Food price increases, which accounted for more than half of overall inflation, pushed average inflation in SSA to 13 percent—almost three times above its prepandemic rate,” adding that “annual inflation in some countries surpassed 30 percent (Ghana, Rwanda) with food price inflation exceeding 20 percent in over a quarter of all SSA economies. Currency depreciations resulting from unfavorable terms-of-trade shocks, the loss of foreign exchange reserves, capital outflows, and elevated debt levels exacerbated inflationary pressures (Ethiopia, Ghana, Malawi),” the report said.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi

Copyright ©2023 by NewsBridge Africa

All rights reserved. This article or any portion thereof may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written permission of the publisher except for the use of brief quotations in reviews.