Births and Deaths Registry’s regional and districts offices fully functional – Management

All the 261 district officers and 16 regional offices of the Births and Deaths Registry are fully functional, where clients would be welcomed and served.

Services could also be accessed on its website (www.ghana.gov.gh), management of the Registry said in a release.

It said the Births and Deaths Registry National Office, situated on the 3rd Floor of the National Association of Local Authorities, Ghana (NALAG) building, Accra, was facing power outage issues, however its other offices were functional

A press release signed by Adam Zig-naa Abudulai, Public Relations Officer, Births and Deaths Registry, said the Registry assured the public that the issue had not affected its ability to provide the services within its remit.

It said the situation had slightly disrupted its services, hence efforts to resolve the situation and restore power were being made expeditiously.

The Registry apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Source: GNA