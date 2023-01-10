University of Ghana suspends former Commonwealth Hall JCR executives 

The University of Ghana has suspended four former Commonwealth Hall Junior Common Room (JCR) executives for breaching the University’s student code of conduct.

The former executives, namely: Mr. Paul Anim Inkoom, President; Mr. Bright Gati, Vice President; Mr. Daniel Kofi Boakye, Secretary, and Mr. Daniel Odoi Nyarko, Treasurer, where each suspended for three academic years in accordance with Section 45(g) of the statutes of the University of Ghana, 2011, as amended.

This was contained in a statement on the University’s website, signed by Mrs Emelia Agyei-Mensah, its Registrar.

According to the statement, on August 18 and 19, 2022, the former executives organised or allowed the organisation of JCR meetings of Commonwealth Hall where some defamatory and false statements were made against senior officers of the University.

“These meetings provided a platform for the delivery and publication of false, reckless and defamatory statements against senior officers of the University, which brought the Offices of the Vice-Chancellor, the Pro Vice- Chancellor in charge of Academic and Student Affairs and the University as a whole into disrepute,” the statement said.

The statement noted that a formal complaint was lodged against the affected students, where the Disciplinary Board for Junior Members conducted a hearing and established a case of misconduct contrary to the University of Ghana Statutes 2011, as amended, and the University of Ghana Regulations for Junior Members, 2017, against them.

The Disciplinary Board also found that their conduct breached Statutes 42(1)(n) and (o) of the University of Ghana Statutes 2011, as amended, and Regulations 7.11(c)(xiv) and (xv); and (f)(ii) and (iii)) of the University of Ghana Regulations for Junior Members, 2017.

The statement said the sanction would run concurrently with previous sanction for misconduct for blatantly disobeying the Vice-Chancellor and the Dean of Student Affairs.

It noted that Mr. Paul Anim Inkoom had earlier been suspended for two academic years after being found guilty of misconduct, contrary to Regulations 7.1(e) and 7.1(g) of the University of Ghana Regulations for Junior Members, 2017.

The statement urged students of the University to acquaint themselves with the content of the statutes and student regulations, available on the University’s website, as contravention would lead to imposition of appropriate sanctions.

Source: GNA