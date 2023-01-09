Let’s continue to uphold 1992 Constitution despite calls for amendment — NCCE

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has admonished Ghanaians to continue to uphold the tenets of the 1992 Constitution to consolidate the country’s democratic gains.

According to the Commission, the Constitution had served the country well, sustained its democracy and fostered peace and national cohesion.

Addressing a news conference in Accra, to commemorate this year’s Constitution Day, Ms Kathleen Addy, the Chairperson of the Commission said, Ghanaians must uphold the Constitution as the supreme law of the land.

She explained that, despite recent calls for the amendment of sections of the Constitution, there was no denying the fact that, the country had benefited tremendously since its promulgation, 30 years ago.

She noted that, the last three decades represented an unprecedented period of political stability in Ghana with the country having successfully transferred power from one political party to another on three occasions.

“Our elections have always been intense; on some occasions, the results have been contended by parties, but in general, the winners have been gracious, and opposition either accepts the results, or use constitutional means to challenge the results,” she said.

“With this, the positive reviews our democracy receives on the African continent and beyond are well deserved,” Ms Addy added.

Also Ghana, she said, had witnessed significant improvement in its economic performance in the last three decades of multi-party democracy, compared to 30 years prior.

She indicated that, with the exception of 2020, economic growth had been steady, with the country growing its GDP from approximately $6 billion to almost $77 billion during the period, according to data from the World Bank.

“In fact, within the 30 years prior to the promulgation of the 1992 Constitution, there were years of economic decline. With this, among others, it cannot be credibly argued that Ghanaians have not benefited economically from the return to democracy,” Ms Addy added.

While commending the two leading political parties; the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for upholding the tenets of democracy, the NCCE Chairperson urged all to avoid campaigns of ill-intents, insults and incendiary language ahead of the 2024 general election.

She also entreated Ghanaians to participate in the upcoming district level elections to strengthen the country’s democracy.

She added that Ghanaians must live by their responsibilities, principles and the dictates of the Constitution to contribute to the development of democracy in the country.

“Democracy is the most difficult form of government to sustain, but a democracy where citizens actively participate in governance provides the beat chance to build a just society,” she said.

Ms Addy expressed the NCCE’s commitment to help sustain the country’s democratic gains, indicating that the Commission’s operations during the year would focus on addressing issues pertaining to complacency and apathy, adding that, activities would carefully address the deficits confronting the country’s democratic trajectory.

“The Commission reiterates that the 1992 Constitution is the fundamental law of the land. Until the needed reforms are realised, it is imperative on the part of every citizen of this country to recognise this and fulfill the rights and responsibilities therein to promote constitutionalism,” she emphasised.

Constitution Day is a day set aside to mark the coming into effect of the 1992 Constitution and the birth of the Fourth Republic.

Ghana’s 1992 Constitution came into effect on January 7, 1993.

This year’s commemoration was on the theme: “30 Years of Consolidating Democracy: Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Participation in Local Governance.”

Source: GNA