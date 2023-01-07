Dr Eric Nkansah confirmed as Director-General of GES

Dr Eric Nkansah has been confirmed as the substantive Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

A confirmation letter signed by Ms Angela Frimpomaa Nkansah, the Acting Director, Human Resource Management Department, GES, addressed to all Regional Directors of Education, said: ” In effect, all correspondence and memoranda should be addressed as such. Congratulations to Dr Eric Nkansah as the Director-General, GES.”

The letter was copied to the Chairman of GES Council in Accra, the two Deputy Director-Generals at the Service, General Managers of all Educational Units, all Divisional, Metro, Municipal, and District Directors of Education, and the National President of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools.

Dr Nkansah was appointed as Acting Director General of the Service in October 2022 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The appointment letter was signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo, the Secretary to the President.

This follows the termination of secondment of Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, the immediate past Director-General of the Service.

Dr Nkansah, until his appointment, was the Technical Advisor and Director in Charge of Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education.

He was seconded to the Ministry of Education by the Kumasi Technical University, where he served as a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Banking and Finance.

His appointment was met with opposition from four teacher unions.

The Unions are the Ghana National Association of Teachers, the National Association of Graduate Teachers Association, the Teachers and Workers’ Union and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana.

Source: GNA