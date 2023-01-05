Scrap dealer accused of stealing Meek Mills’ iPhone remanded

A 33-year-old scrap dealer who allegedly stole an iPhone 14 Pro Max belonging to Meek Mills, an American rapper, during a programme at the Independence Square last week, has been remanded into police custody.

Nuhu Sulley was charged with stealing when he appeared before an Accra Circuit Court but denied the charge.

He is expected to reappear before the court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah on January 17.

Sulley’s defence counsel’s application for bail was turned down by the court on the grounds that the case was still under investigation.

The court directed the prosecution to file disclosures.

The defence counsel earlier prayed the court to grant Sulley bail because he had a fixed place of abode, and he had sureties present in court to execute his bail.

According to the counsel, he was not a flight risk and would readily avail himself when needed by the court.

However, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Oppong, vehemently opposed the grant of the bail, saying the Police were conducting further investigations into the matter.

ASP Oppong held that the accused person was a flight risk, and he would not appear to stand trial when granted bail considering the severity of the offence.

The prosecution further submitted that the Police were taking Sulley through its systems to ascertain his fingerprints in relation to other cases under investigations.

The prosecution said the complainant was Akwasi Agyeman, the Chief executive officer (CEO) of Ghana Tourism Authority, who resided at Abelemkpe, Accra.

It said Sulley resided at Madina, Accra.

The prosecution said on December 29,2022, the complainant organised a musical programme at the independence Square, Accra, which hosted Meek Mills, an American wrapper as an artist.

It said at about 8:20 pm on the same day, whiles Mills was making his way through the heavy crowd on to the stage, the accused person, who was among the crowd, allegedly stole the iPhone 14 Pro max mobile phone valued at GH¢22,000 from Mills’ pocket.

The prosecution said the accused person after stealing the phone left the scene.

It said the same day, the complainant reported the matter to the Police and through intelligence, the phone was tracked and traced to the residence of the accused person at Madina.

The prosecution said Sulley was arrested on December 30, 2022.

It said during investigations the accused person admitted the offence.

Source: GNA