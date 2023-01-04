University of Ghana decision on Commonwealth Hall resolute – Prof Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), says the decision of the leadership of the University to relocate continuing students of Commonwealth Hall and male students of Mensah Sarbah Hall will not be changed.

He said the University leadership was resolute in its decision to forestall further clashes between the “rivaling” two halls to protect lives and property on campus.

Prof. Gyampo said this to the Ghana News Agency after the Old Vandals Association – old students of the Commonwealth Hall – had demonstrated over the relocation of continuing students of the Hall.

A section of the Old Vandals Association converged yesterday, January 03, 2022, at the Commonwealth Hall of UG to register their disagreement with the University’s management over the relocation of continuing students of the Hall.

Professor Gyampo said the University would not sit down unconcerned for activities of the two halls to bring chaos and disaster to the campus.

He said the students could hold their traditional programmes at the halls, however, practices that brought chaos and harmed human rights would not be tolerated by the University.

“University of Ghana will not tolerate any nonsense sentimental attachment to halls of residence,” he stressed.

He alleged that the decision was earlier communicated to and accepted by the leadership of the Old Vandals Association, adding that, a section of the Association that demonstrated at the hall yesterday was only bent on causing havoc.

The University of Ghana Council had warned all continuing students of Commonwealth Hall and all continuing male students of Mensah Sarbah Hall not to return to the halls, or any of the traditional halls.

The students are to be randomly assigned to available rooms in any of the University of Ghana Enterprise Limited or private hostels.

The Council said continuing female students in Mensah Sarbah Hall and students with special needs in both halls would not be affected by the directives.

The changes were necessitated by repeated cases of violence involving students of both halls.

Source: GNA