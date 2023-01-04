Ghana to require passengers arriving from China to present valid PCR test result

The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) says effective January 6, 2023, passengers originating their journey from China will be required to present a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test result, 48 hours prior to departure from the originating country.

Those passengers will also be required to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) at no cost.

The Company said all other passengers originating their journey from elsewhere other than China vaccinated or unvaccinated would be required to present a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test result 48 hours prior to departure from the originating country.

“Such passengers will be required to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport at no cost,” it added.

The Company said passengers may also be randomly selected and offered test on arrival and non-Ghanaians traveling to KIA with fake or forged vaccination certificates shall be quarantined and returned to the point of embarkation at their own cost.

It said similarly, all arriving passengers would undergo temperature screening, Yellow Fever Card verification and COVID-19 vaccination certificate verification as required.

The GACL said children less than 18 years of age were exempted from mandatory vaccination.

It said all persons arriving in Ghana fully vaccinated would be exempted from any form of testing done either prior to boarding from originating country or on arrival in Ghana except passengers originating their journey from China.

The Company said Airlines that brought passengers who were not fully vaccinated to KIA or passengers originating their journey from China without a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test result 48 hours prior to departure would be surcharged $3500.

It said passengers transiting and transferring through KIA would be required to fully adhere to COVID-19 testing requirements at the destination countries.

“Airline crews are exempted from the pre-departure and arrival COVID-19 testing and should follow the Airline policy for testing.”

The Company said passengers who arrived under emergency circumstances such as diverted flights would not be required to undergo testing if they did not leave the Airport or remained in isolation in their hotels.

It said traveling with pets into Ghana was allowed in line with guidelines of the Veterinary Services Directorate of the Ministry of Food & Agriculture.

The Company said passengers departing Accra would be required to adhere to COVID-19 testing requirements for the destination countries.

“Departing passengers will undergo temperature screening at the entrance of Terminal 3 departures and observe the wearing of nose mask,” it added.

A person is said to be fully vaccinated when he/she has taken the full dose of vaccines approved and registered by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Ghana or other vaccines prequalified by WHO.

Source: GNA