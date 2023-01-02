Rahman Abdul’s equalizer earns a point for Legon Cities against Karela United  

A 73rd minute header from Legon Cities forward, Rahman Abdul was enough to hold Karela United to a 1-1 draw in the match day ten clash of the betPawa Premier League at the WAFA park on Friday.

Also on the scoresheet for Karela United was Emmanuel Owusu Boakye.

The early minutes of the game was a good start for the away team, who came into the game hoping to grab an early goal ahead of their opponent.

Legon Cities having struggled for a while, assumed leadership in the game, as they mounted pressure in the half of Karela keeping the defense of their opponents on their toes with their long crosses.

Emmanuel Boakye shocked the home team with a brilliant finish in the 36th minute to give his side the lead.

The homers after a solid first-half performance failed to grab an equalizer as the first 45 minutes of the game ended in favour of the visitors.

After recess, the men in red and black, Legon Cities dominated proceedings but were once again not fortunate to open their goal-scoring account, missing out on some crucial chances which could have gotten them in the lead.

Karela United on the other hand was playing a more defensive game as they kept their lines clean, with their long clearances to give them an advantage in the second half.

Rahman after several attempts to get his name on the scoresheet, finally found the net in the 73rd minute as he headed in a beautiful header to get his side back in the game.

Maxwell Konadu’s side came all out to break the defense of the visitors with their wing play but could not find their way out as referee Eso Doh Morrison ended the game on a draw note.

Legon Cities have now secured 15 points in all games played as Karela United were also heading towards the relegation zone with 12 points to their credit.

Source: GNA