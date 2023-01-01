Three persons remanded over alleged possession of narcotic drugs

Three persons, who allegedly traded in narcotic drugs and attacked some residents of Nungua and robbed them of their valuables have been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.

They are Lucky Obi, a 32-year-old Nigerian national trader, Dominic Agyare, a 22-year-old unemployed and Mohammed Fuseini, a 63-year-old mason.

They were jointly held for prohibited business relating to narcotic drugs.

Also, Agyare and Fuseini are facing a charge of unlawful possession of narcotic drugs.

All the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

The Court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful remanded the accused persons into Police custody to reappear on January 10, 2023.

Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainants in the case were Police Officers stationed at the Regional Police Headquarters, Accra while the accused persons were residents of Nungua.

The prosecution said on September 8, 2022, a citizen of Nungua petitioned the Police Administration to the effect that there was a group of young men in Nungua township who were engaging in smoking, trading in narcotic drugs, peddling, attacking the public and robbing them of their valuables.

It said on December 2, 2022, a team of Police Officers were dispatched from Accra Regional Police Headquarters to embark on patrol within the said area.

The prosecution said when the team reached Nungua Authority, they arrested Obi and Agyare closer to a public toilet where they were allegedly selling narcotic drugs.

It said a search was conducted on Agyare and 144 wrappers of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were retrieved from him.

The prosecution said the Police Officer proceeded to Nungua Zongo where Fuseini was also arrested in his wooden structure and a spot search conducted on him found 12 wrappers and one sachet of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs.

It said the accused persons were escorted to the Regional Police Headquarters, Accra together with the exhibits.

The prosecution said investigations revealed that Agyare was selling the drugs for Obi.

It said Fuseini admitted the offence and pleaded with the Police for forgiveness.

The prosecution said the exhibits were sealed in the presence of the accused persons and an independent witness and forwarded to the Police Forensic Crime Laboratory for examination and report.

Source: GNA