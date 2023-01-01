Ghana Armed Forces commits to churn out professionals – Maj. Gen. Oppong-Peprah

Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has affirmed the Military High Command’s commitment to churn out professional soldiers with high ethical values and capabilities.

In that regard, he said the Command was working hard to upgrade and expand existing facilities, saying the Military High Command had prioritised and was tackling the accommodation problems.

“It is our desire to ensure troops are properly accommodated. The provision of accommodation is significant in the expansion drive of the Army and the Ghana Armed Forces in general”, Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah stated when he inaugurated a 250-bed capacity and eight-unit single-room self-contained facilities at the Third Garrison Battalion in Sunyani.

The office of the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) with support from corporate organisations funded the projects, including renovation of a dilapidated three-bedroom officers’ quarters for the Armour Training School (ATS).

Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah said the projects had well-positioned the ATS to commence its intended flagship programme, the Armour Young Officers Career Course for training armoured and mechanized infantry officers at the 3BN to equip them with the relevant professional skills.

“Since I assumed the Command as the Chief of the Army Staff, I have inaugurated numerous quick impact projects in almost all the garrisons across the country,” he said, and commended Commanders of the GAF at all levels for their efforts in helping to address accommodation and infrastructure challenges.

Lieutenant Colonel Dominic Buah, the Commanding Officer of the ATS said critical logistics and accommodation remained a huge challenge, and lauded the GAF for the facilities.

“The Armour Corp over the past two years has grown exponentially with the creation of the 154 and 155 Armoured Regiment in addition to the existing 153 Armoured Regiment. There has also been the creation of 10 and 11 Mechanised Infantry Battalions”, he added.

Source: GNA