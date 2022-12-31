Court jails man six years for burglary 

A 43-year-old construction labourer has been sentenced to six years imprisonment by an Adentan Circuit Court for stealing home appliances from a house he broke into at Adamorobe, near Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region.

Kwabena Kuma, charged with unlawful entry, stealing, and causing unlawful damage, pleaded guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Abena Amponsah Buansi convicted Kuma on his own plea.

Sentencing Kuma, the Court said it considered his plea of mitigation and the impact of his action on the complainant.

According to the Court, the accused ought to be punished to serve as deterrent to others.

Narrating the facts of the case, Chief Inspector Anim Darko said on December 7, 2022, one Bulley Agyei in the company of some town folks of Adamorobe arrested Kuma and brought him to the Oyibi Police Charge Office.

The Prosecution said the accused was brought to the Charge Office with Latex Form Mattress and two Samsung Speakers.

It said it was reported that on December 7, 2022, at about 11:00pm he (Bulley Agyei) saw Kuma carrying the items mentioned above and he suspected him of stealing the items.

It said Agyei, therefore, raised the alarm and Kuma was arrested.

The Prosecution said when Kuma was arrested, he could not offer any tangible explanation as how he came by the items.

It said on December 8, 2022, Solomon Bismarck Arthur, the complainant came to the Oyibi Charge office and reported that his house had been burgled and his home appliances had been stolen.

The Prosecution said the complainant identified the mattress and the two speakers as some of the items stolen from his house.

During interrogation, Kuma admitted the offence and mentioned one Owuraku as his accomplice.

It said Kuma also led the Police to a nearby push where 55-inch Samsung Television, a standing fan, a microwave, a Samsung Home theatre were retrieved.

Additionally, the Prosecution said Kuma also led the Police to a house at Adamorobe where 50-inch cracked television set was also retrieved from one Boadi’s room.

Source: GNA