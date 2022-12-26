Assembly to tighten security at border with Burkina-Faso

Persons living close to Ghana’s border to Burkina-Faso have been called upon to be vigilant and report any suspicious characters to the security agencies.

Madam Ayisha Batong Hor, the Sissala West District Chief Executive (DCE) made the call in Gwollu during the Third Ordinary Meeting of the Third Session of the Fifth Sissala West District Assembly.

She said the security personnel will continue to monitor the situation as they were high alert to curb any security threat.

Madam Hor said the district had generally been peaceful and calm as the Police and the other security agencies were discharging their duties professionally.

She, however, said the major security threat as a border District to Burkina-Faso was the activity of the violent extremist groups in that country.

She expressed worry that the activities of the extremists groups in Burkina-Faso resulted in the influx of refugees from into the neighbouring communities in the Sissala West District.

According to her, a total number of 804 refugees had been registered by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) as of December 7, 2022.

The number comprised 525 children, 285 males and 240 females.

She said all the people were being hosted by individuals and families at Chetu, Liero, and Fielmuoh while others were being hosted at Nimoro, Kaa, Wiiro, Puzene, Fatchu and Kuni.

The DCE bemoaned the increasing number of shea trees being fallen for charcoal production, which she said was unfortunate and degrading to the environment as well as affecting the livelihood of families.

She called on members to sensitize their communities against the menace and expressed the intention of the assembly to engage the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to educate the public on the negative effects of felling economic trees.

Source: GNA