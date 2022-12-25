Assembly members angry over continual absence of MPs to meetings 

Assembly members of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan area have expressed disgust at the continual absenteeism of the Members of Parliament to attend assembly sittings over the years.

The assembly members described the act as a sign of disrespect to the local governance processes, and an action that was an affront to participatory democracy and therefore must be corrected.

The reaction came after the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Mr John Buckman announced an apology for the absentee members of parliament.

The majority of the members agreed that such apologies have become the order of the day without recourse to assembly formal procedures.

They replied: “Any such apology must not come from word of mouth from the MP but a written note.”

Meanwhile, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Security Council has given assurance that it would not compromise on security during the Christmas festivities.

It has, therefore, reminded all the residents of their responsibility to act in ways that would contribute to the preservation of individual and collective security before, during and after the yuletide.

Mr Abdul Mumin Issah, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, at the third Ordinary Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Assembly announced that the assembly would furnish all the 36 electoral areas with streetlight to improve upon visibility in the areas.

On revenue, he reported that a total annual budgeted revenue for the year 2022 was GH¢34,564,596.77 and the actual realized as of September this year was GH¢26,288,479.40, representing 76.06 per cent of the budgeted revenue.

He also noted that the total budgeted expenditure was GH¢34,564,596.77 and GH¢25,076,009.70 was spent, representing 72.55 per cent of the budgeted expenditure.

He told the house that expenditure as at the end of the third quarter of the year was within budget except for the compensation figure which outstripped its budget by 14 per cent.

The MCE added that efforts to improve upon revenue mobilization could be enhanced through the cooperation, dedication and commitment from all the assembly members.

The Metro Head of Statistics, reported with support from the Budget and Rating Department, Internal Audit and Revenue units would carry out a rigorous exercise of data capturing across the three Sub-Metros of STMA to improve upon internally generated funds.

The MCE also mentioned that the results of a waste characterization exercise conducted by a delegation sent by the UN Habitat in Kenya, have been submitted to Kenya for assessment.

“Upon completion of the assessment, the organization would take a decision on the possibility of assisting the assembly in the management of solid waste”, he added.

The assembly was also on course to completing some 18 new projects as part of the development plans and called on residents to give their maximum support especially on the dual carriage Sekondi-Takoradi Road project.

Source: GNA