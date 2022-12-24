GNPC Foundation gives scholarship to 5,550 students

Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah, the Executive Director of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation, says the Education and Training Unit has offered scholarships to 5,550 brilliant but needy students to pursue undergraduate, post-graduate and PHD programmes in Ghanaian tertiary institutions.

A total of 495 scholarships were offered students to pursue various post-graduate programmes outside Ghana with 200 of them pursuing Medicine in Cuba.

The Foundation is also assisting 40 lecturers of the Takoradi Technical University to pursue programmes in universities within and outside Ghana.

Dr Eduah said the youth empowerment drive saw the Economic Empowerment Unit assisting 2,450 artisans from both technical and domestic trades to write the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) Proficiency examination successfully.

Out of the figure, 400 have been equipped with start-up tools to become self-employed, while the rest are scheduled to receive theirs in the first quarter of 2023.

At a media soiree on Friday, Dr Eduah said the Foundation had constructed 86 sanitary facilities in communities, schools, and markets across the country with 32 community pitches developed into standard Astro Turf facilities for the youth.

He said it had restored hope and given meaning to lives across all regions of Ghana in line with government’s vison of shared prosperity.

The GNPC Foundation, through its Environment and Social Amenities Unit, had over the past five years constructed 702 borehole facilities in rural and peri urban communities, 141 classroom blocks for secondary education, 11 dormitories and eight science laboratories.

He expressed appreciation to the media for their role in enhancing visibility of its operations and prayed that such collaborations were strengthened in the ensuing year and beyond.

Source: GNA