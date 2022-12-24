Do not put mayonnaise directly on salads – FDA Regional Boss

Dr. Martin Kusi, the Western Regional Director of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has urged the public to use mayonnaise appropriately to avoid stomach aches, particularly during the festive season.

The public is also advised not to buy canned food products, which are displayed directly under the sun, but from shops where some safety measures are in place to avoid contamination.

Dr. Kusi gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a carol night at the Nazareth Methodist Church at Nkotompo.

The event was used to thank God for a successful business year despite the logistical and other challenges.

Dr Kusi explained that displayed canned products directly under the sun had serious health implications just as mayonnaise put on salads and covered.

The Regional Director said: “I pray consumers would observe and be critical with what they consumed to ensure that we all come back in 2023 safe and sound.”

He said the FDA was able to undertake inspection, licensing, food safety education and regular monitoring and prayed for more commitment on the part of staff and the business community to promote food safety in the Region.

The Resident Minister of the Chruch, Reverend Seth Williams, exhorted the members to uphold the power of God to make unaccepted difference in anyone’s live.

He said: ” I look at how Mary became the chosen vessel for our Saviour Jesus Christ…yours is to prepare yourself and at the appointed time the miracle will come.”

Reverend Willaims also encouraged them to exemplify servant leadership approach in all undertakings in the coming year.

“Your duty is to serve humanity with purpose and not to lord over them,” he said.

Source: GNA