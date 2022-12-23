Journalists are contributing to sustainable development – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has acknowledged the invaluable contribution of Ghanaian journalists to the nation’s sustainable development.

The government, he said, would, therefore, support the media with the requisite training programmes and policies to create a congenial atmosphere to enhance professional standards in the work of journalists.

The President, in an address at a dinner night organised by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), in Accra, said his Administration believed in an open free society where the freedom of speech and independence of the media were espoused.

The repeal of the Criminal Libel Law, enactment of the Right to Information Act and the recent media enhancement programme instituted had helped to empower journalists for effective work, he stated.

President Akufo-Addo stressed the need for the constant training and critical engagement by society of the media, as well as self-regulation in order to uphold media ethics and professionalism.

“Government and the media have a responsibility to uphold all these high standards.

“When we appreciate these imperatives and discharge them faithfully, Ghana will be the beneficiary,” President Nana Akufo-Addo noted.

Madam Fatimatu Abubakar, Deputy Minister of Information, said the Ministry would continue to liaise with the GJA to promote the training and welfare of journalists.

Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the GJA President, said the media would continue to keep up their watchdog role as the Fourth Estate of the Realm by pressing for accountability in the best interests of the public.

Source: GNA