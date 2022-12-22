Ghanaian footballer in France banned for sports betting – Report

A Ghanaian footballer playing in the France has been banned by the authorities in that country for betting on matches, according to a report by the sports news website Ghana Soccer Net.

Defender Alexander Djiku was banned by the Professional Football League (LFP) for engaging in sports betting after an ‘in-depth investigation. He has been given a one-match ban, it said.

The report indicates that Djiku, who played for Ghana in the Qatar 2022 World Cup was among 76 professional players, team officials and coaches who were found to have been involved in the betting.

Djiku, the report said had been betting during the 2020-2021 season despite an extensive educational campaign to make players and officials aware of the dangers of being involved in betting on matches.

The report cited a press release from the LFP saying: “These offences were committed even though, together, the LFP and the UNFP (the players’ union) have carried out awareness or information campaigns with the clubs on a daily basis.”