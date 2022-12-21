Court grants injunction against dredging activities on Lower Volta River 

A Sogakope High Court has granted an interim injunction against the Lower Volta Dredging Contractors Limited and the Volta River Authority (VRA) in a suit filed by Zikpuitor Afatsawu Dzeble of Agbeve in the South Tongu district of the Volta region.

The application filed on December 12, 2022 was in support of motion Ex-parte for an order for interim injunction to restrain the defendants and respondents from polluting and dredging activities on the Volta River within the catchment area of Agbeve and the adjoining communities in the South Tongu district of the Volta region.

The Court presided over by Justice Doreen G. Boakye-Agyei, Judge of the Sogakope High Court upon hearing the application on December 13, 2022, placed an interim injunction on both the defendants and respondents, restraining them from carrying out dredging activities within the said areas.

Residents of the Agbeve community recently raised concerns over dredging activities on the lower Volta River close to their community and appealed to the authorities to halt the operations, citing destruction to the marine ecosystem and the pollution of the River, their only source of drinking water and livelihood.

The residents said they resorted to legal action to restrain the dredging Company and VRA from continuing with their operations after their pleas went unheeded.

