Court convicts unemployed young man on his own plea

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced an unemployed young man for stealing items valued at GH¢19,500.

Nana Yaw, charged with stealing, pleaded guilty to the offence.

The Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, therefore, convicted him on his own plea and sentenced him to 14 months imprisonment.

Court directed that all exhibits be kept at the court registry.

It said the car, which was an exhibit should be impounded while they investigate the ownership for identification and collection.

Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the court that the witnesses in the case were Police Officers from Police Headquarters detailed for patrol duties around Nungua and its environs.

It said on November 29, 2022, at about 0200 hours, the convict, who was a passenger on board a Toyota Platz taxi was stopped by the patrol team at Nungua Brigade for random search as part of their patrol duty.

The prosecution said the Police Officers detected an air pressure welding machine, a mini power generator and some other electrical cables at the back of taxi and whilst the taxi driver was asked to open the boot of the taxi, he pretended to be carrying out the order but sped off from the scene.

It said the Police Patrol team then chased the car, but the driver abandoned it at Nungua Coco beach area and fled.

The prosecution said the taxi was towed to the Nungua Police station together with the convict and a report was made.

It said research conducted in the boot of the taxi revealed five pieces of grinding and cutting machines, five power stabilizers, 120 yards of welding electrical cables, an iron cutter, a kitchen knife, an iron bar and one iron head hammer.

The prosecution said efforts were underway to locate the owner of the items and the convicts’ accomplice arrested.

Source: GNA