Transport fares to go down by 15.3% on Monday

Transport fares will be reduced by 15.3 per cent, effective Monday, December 19, 2022.

The decision was arrived after an agreement was reached between the Ministry of Transport and stakeholders, following series of meetings.

“Following these negotiations and in consideration of the plight of drivers, commuters, and the general public, we have decided to reduce the existing transport fares by 15.3 per cent,” a statement jointly released by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), said.

It said the reduction covered shared taxis, intra-city (trotro) and inter-city (long distance) buses, and haulage.

The development follows persistent public outcry as commuters demanded a reduction in transport fares to correspond with the recent decline in fuel prices.

Fuel prices have reduced significantly for the third straight week, with petrol and diesel trading at an average of GH¢13.49 and GH¢16.49 per litre, respectively.

The GPRTU and the GRTCC requested all commercial transport operators to comply with the new fares and post same at their loading terminals.

“We further request all operators, commuters, and the general public to kindly cooperate for the successful implementation of the new fares,” it said.

Source: GNA