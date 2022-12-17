Kudus receives commemorative gold coin medal 

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, the Western Regional Minister has presented a commemorative gold coin medal to Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus following his impressive performance at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

The presentation was done on behalf of Ghana Gold Expo, a leading advocate for promoting responsible mining in Ghana to appreciate the efforts of the Ajax youngster who raised the flag of Ghana high, scoring two goals in all three games played.

Mohammed Kudus rose-up to the task in Ghana’s first Group stage game after he managed to provide an assist in his sides 3-2 defeat to Portugal, having kept the defense of the Portuguese on their toes.

The 22-year-old was again unstoppable in the second Group stage game against South Korea as he bagged a brace to help Ghana record its first win in this years World Cup.

He was adjudged the man of the match in that game, becoming the only Ghanaian to win the man of the match award at the tournament, but could not achieve more as the Ghanaian side was eliminated from the World Cup after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.

The promising talent after Ghana’s exit in this year’s World Cup, had received lots of interest from some top European sides following his rise in form this season.

The Ajax man is currently in Ghana as he would be heading to his club side to join his teammates in some few days.

Source: GNA