Father jailed for attempting to sell daughter

The Agona Swedru Circuit Court has sentenced Samuel Kobena Agyemang, 35, to four years imprisonment in hard labour for attempting to sell his two-year-old biological daughter.

The convict, a citizen of Aburi Akuapim who resides at Agona Asafo in the Agona East District of the Central Region attempted to the sell the daughter to use the proceeds to travel to Accra and undertake trading.

Agyemang pleaded not guilty to the charge and accused a friend who had discussed the sale of the daughter with him of betraying him to the police, arrest and prosecution.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Isaac Amon told the court, presided by Mr Jonathan Nunoo, that the accused pressured his friend to look for a prospective buyer of the daughter who alerted the police of the issue.

The police went to Agona Asafo and feigned interest in buying the child and bargained for the price and the convict agreed to sell the daughter for GH¢20,000.00.

The amount was fully paid to Agyemang after which he was arrested and arraigned while the police took custody of the child.

Source: GNA