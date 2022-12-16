Police engages suspected armed robbers in gun battle

The Awutu Bereku Police Command has engaged three suspected armed robbers in a gun battle at Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District.

The robbers had snatched a Kia taxicab with registration number GR 6013-21 from its driver at Madina in Accra.

The police upon intelligence that the robbers were heading towards Winneba, mounted a barrier at Awutu Bereku on the Kasoa -Winneba Highway.

Neighbours who witnessed the incident said, the robbers opened fire on the police and sped off when they were signalled to stop, the police then chased them leading to the gun battle.

The robbers in the process abandoned the vehicle and escaped into a nearby bush in the area.

The police said it suspected that the robbers might have sustained gunshot injury because it noticed blood stains on the taxi cab’s seats.

The police are calling on the public and health workers to report any suspicious injury at their facilities to the police.

Source: GNA