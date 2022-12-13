Annual Budget Estimates of Parliament presented to House

The Annual Budget Estimates of Parliament and the Parliamentary Service for the year ending 31st December 2023, has been presented to the House.

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker, presiding as Speaker, referred the Annual Budget Estimates of Parliament and the Parliamentary Service to the Special Budget Committee of the House for consideration and report to the House.

In addition, the Annual Budget Estimates of the Audit Service was laid before the House and subsequently referred by the First Deputy Speaker to the Special Budget Committee to consider and report.

Mr John-Peter Amewu, the Minister of Railways Development, on behalf of the Finance Minister, also laid before the House a request for waiver of Domestic value added tax (VAT) amounting to $1.8 million on materials and work/service procured by Messrs Canadian Commercial Corporation for the implementation of the 132MW Installed Capacity T3 Power Project.

The First Deputy Speaker also referred this to the Finance Committee for consideration and report to the House.

The House has since adjourned till Tuesday, at 1400 hours.

Source: GNA