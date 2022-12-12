Live Hub Entertainment, the organisers of the “Wizkid Live in Accra” concert, has said that Nigerian music superstar Wizkid breached some contractual obligations by failing to show up for the concert.

Thousands of fans were left gutted as the Afrobeat icon could not perform at the highly publicized music event that took place at the nation’s Wembley, the Accra Sports Stadium, on Saturday.

Fans were made to wait for more than 10 hours as they anticipated a music experience from the “Star Boy,” which never happened.

However, organizers, in a social media post on Sunday, promised to refund persons who paid for the tickets, which were selling from GH¢275 to more than GH¢700.

“Wizkid breached his contractual obligation last night. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.

“We will issue full refunds to all who paid for tickets. Please send your barcode to thelivehubinfo@gmail.com,” the statement said.

Wizkid has yet to comment on the issue but is billed to perform at another show in Abidjan later on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Source: GNA