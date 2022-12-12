Police shoot dead two robbers connected to Caprice robbery, another arrested  

The police say they have shot dead two-armed robbers and arrested one in connection with the robbery attack at Caprice in Accra on Friday December 9, 2022 where a female victim was attacked, shot and robbed.

In a statement issued in Accra on Monday, said “sustained police intelligence operations since 9th December 2022, took the fight to the robbery gang at their hideout (name of location withheld for now).”

The statement said the robbers engaged the police in a shoot-out and two were shot dead and one arrested.

It said a police officer who sustained gunshot injury in his thigh was receiving medical attention.

The statement said the police intelligence operations would continue to get the rest of the gang members arrested.

On Friday December 9, a viral video showed the attack of a woman in her vehicle while in traffic at Caprice, near Kokomlemle in Accra.

The victim was shot in the hand and her vehicle’s rear door glass was also destroyed.

