MTN Ayoba app now has over two million users in Ghana

Users of the Mobile Telecommunications Network’s (MTN) Ayoba App are more than two million in Ghana.

Mr Burak Akinci, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MTN Ayoba, says the App had seen “huge increase in user base beyond our expectations in Ghana and the attractions in and around Africa are huge.”

Mr Akinci said this at the Media Engagement to tell how the App had been helping in providing digital solutions to the needs of the growing base of smartphone users.

The Ayoba App, launched in 2019, seemed to be contending to become Africa’s most technologically built app.

He said the App could be used by MTN subscribers and non-subscribers, adding that the attraction from users kept motivating them to make the services from the App better each day.

“We are targeting 100 million active users at the end of 2025 on the African continent, it’s our ambition and we are on track to reach that,” the CEO said.

He said Ayoba had an end-to-end encryption on messaging and other services, adding that they had adopted education as key driving force to enlighten the users.

Ayoba is an all-in-one App with the services of communication where one could chat with their contacts, make video and voice calls.

Users also have access to news, information, videos, pictures, on tourism, sports, gaming and music among others.

Whilst it is free for MTN users to access that App freely, non-MTN users need data bundle to access the services.

Mr Dario Bianchi, Chief Digital Officer, MTN, said Ayoba App provided MTN a platform to go beyond its original status as network provider.

“Ayoba is a way for us to invest in the platform business and we want to be much more than just a connectivity provider,” he said.

Mr Bianchi said: ‘We want customers to access our services: data, apps, music and others. We want the startups and SME communities to be part digital platforms.”

Source: GNA