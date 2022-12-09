Ghana Revenue Authority confident ICUMS will boost trade facilitation in Africa   

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has expressed confidence in the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) as a tool to boost trade facilitation in Africa, following its implementation in Ghana.

The single window electronic customs trade and revenue mobilisation tool, which has been implemented at the Tema and Takoradi ports (Ghana), is set to be replicated in the Gambia’s seaport.

Data provided by the government has shown that revenue generated from Ghana’s sea and land borders has increased by about 33 per cent, from GH¢12 billion in 2019 to GH¢16 bn, since its deployment of ICUMS in June 2020.

Rev Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the Commissioner-General of GRA, noted that when the project is extended to other African countries, it would serve as a major tool to facilitate trade on the continent.

He spoke to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a visit by officials from Ghana Link Network Services Ltd Network Services Ltd, the ICUMS implementer and Customs Uni-Pass Agency of Korea (CUPIA), partner for the project.

He said: “It is an opportunity for a Ghanaian company to move into another country and deploy a system that have successful use in Ghana and Gambia and Ghana Link would get contracts in other countries and that would boost trade facilitation.”

Rev Owusu-Amoah added that the project, when scaled up, would create opportunities for Ghanaians to go and work in other countries.

On the success of the implementation of ICUMS in Ghana, Rev Owusu-Amoah, said: “Even in the pilot phase, we’ve seen significant improvement in the returns that we get from the auctions of various vehicles and goods.”

“The ICUMS system generally, has been excellent so far, we have seen significant improvement in our revenue generation, we have seen improved efficiency and received commendations from our stakeholders, which include importers, exporters, and freight forwarders.” He added.

Mr Nick Danso Adjei, the Chairman of Ghana Link, was confident that the system would help transform the trade landscape in the sub-region and the continent by making African countries achieve their “right revenue” at their various borders.

He noted that though there were some challenges during the initial implementation of the project: “All the stakeholders are satisfied with the performance of ICUMS, which has had a great impact on trade and revenue generation.”

Mr Kim Yoon-Shik, the Chairman of CUPIA, expressed appreciation to GRA and all stakeholders for their support in making the implementation of ICUMS successful in Ghana.

He said the Korean Customs would deepen its relationship with GRA for mutual benefits, while adding more modules to improve on the functionalities of ICUMS to further increase revenue generation for Ghana.

Source: GNA