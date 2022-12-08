Duraplast salesman on GH¢100,000.00 bail over theft

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH¢100,000.00 bail with two sureties to a salesman at Duraplast Company Limited over an alleged theft of GH¢89,525.31 belonging to the Company.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah ordered that the sureties should be public servants, earning not less than GH¢2,000.00 and must be residents within the jurisdiction of the Court.

Samuel Annan has denied the charge of stealing and he is to return on December 12, 2022.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Augustine Yirenkyi said the Complainant, Emmanuel Ofori Antwi, is the head of the Sales Department at Duraplast Company at the Industrial Area, Accra, whilst accused person was also a marketing officer at the same company and resident of Amasaman.

He said on the May 5, 2022, the company’s accounts system detected some financial irregularities, regarding unaccounted payments made by customers.

It came to light that Richard Ntim of Geon Great Enterprise had paid an amount GH¢5,543.00 into the system but the money was not accounted for, he said.

Prosecution said the system further detected that, Adjetey of King Poynoyo Enterprise had also made payment of GH¢12,730.00 and same was not accounted for.

The Court heard that the accused person was queried, and he admitted having appropriated those amounts.

He said further probe also established that, the accused person falsely used the name of the following customers: Reliance Enterprise, Zaqu Enterprise, Renpaul Enterprise, Godel Wear and Juliet Agyapong Company limited to obtain variety of Poly tanks amounted GH¢89,525.31 and sold same without accounting for the proceeds.

He said investigation further revealed that, the accused person obtained the said products and did not deliver same to the customers. Investigation concluded that GH¢107,798.31 had been stolen by accused person.

DSP Yirenkyi said a report was made to the Police for investigation, accused person was arrested to assist investigation.

He was cautioned and volunteered a statement to that effect and during investigation, it was revealed that, none of the above companies made a request for the acquisition of any product from Duraplast Company.

He said GH¢13,500 was retrieved and same retained for evidential purposes. He was charged and after investigation, he was put before the Court.

Source: GNA