Security guard gunned down on Tarkwa-Banso road

Unidentified assailants suspected to be armed robbers have gunned down a security guard at the Mobik Energy Fuel Filling Station along the Tarkwa-Banso road in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

The deceased, Haruna Iddrisu, was on his normal patrol duties when the suspects, dressed in jackets with hoods and caps stormed the premises and allegedly shot him to death.

A source that confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the incident occurred on Monday, December 05, 2022, around two o’clock in the wee hours of the morning.

The source said after the act, the suspects hid the body of the deceased at the back of the fuel station and broke into five different rooms where some workers of the company had retired to bed after close of work.

The suspects allegedly assaulted some of the workers and took away cash sum of about GH¢22,0000 and attempted to open a\ money safe but were unsuccessful before they bolted..

According to the source, the police were informed, and they proceeded to the scene and examined the body.

The body has since been deposited at the Apinto Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Some of the workers have been invited by the Police in Tarkwa to assist in investigations.

Source: GNA