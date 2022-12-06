Some 75% of Agortime farmland conducive for large scale rice production

The Agortime Ziofe District of the Volta Region is calling on farmers and Agri-sector investors to consider the area for large scale rice cultivation.

Mr. Francis Seglah, District Agricultural Officer, said the land had been discovered to have good water holding capacity of two to three months, and was thus perfect for rice cultivation.

He disclosed that the Korean International Corporation Agency had recently assessed the land and attested to its universal plant support qualities.

“Over 75 per cent of our farmland is very good for large scale rice production to feed the entire Region and still have excess for export,” the District Director declared at the event.

The popular staple is still an import favourite despite current stringent measures by the Government and stakeholders to promote local production.

The Volta Region has claimed the place as the nation’s rice hub with hastening foreign investment in modern mills and growing technology accompanying the value chain across the Region.

The District Director said the Office would demonstrate rice cultivation to help expose farmers to the chain, and would require the needed support from the Assembly.

Mr Seglah said other crops flourished in the District, and gave it the outlook as a potential hub of agro-production and processing in the country.

He said through the promotion of standard and improved practices, the District maintained its dominance in the cultivation of tomatoes, and that the development into a tomato processing industry remained sought after.

Mr. Seglah appealed to farmers to consider the strength of numbers, and promote groups and associations to be able to receive and sustain the needed external support.

James Aryee, a 28-year-old, was awarded overall best farmer in the District, and Ms. Emilia Emefa Adzimah, District Chief Executive (DCE), commended youth involvement in the agro- sector, and said they helped maintain the District as a major farming enclave.

The DCE advised them to consider the government’s flagship programes in agriculture, and commended farmers for sustaining the agro-economy despite the challenging times.

The DCE said the Assembly would continue to prioritise agriculture, and announced a Korean support programme that would address post-harvest losses and value addition to raw produce.

Nene Nuer Keteku IV, Konor (Paramount Chief) of Agortime Kpetoe, who chaired the celebration, urged the youth to become ambassadors of agriculture in the area, and to work hard to ensure the sector was thoroughly developed.

Source: GNA