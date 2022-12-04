National Chief Imam pays historic visit to Axim

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has paid a historic visit to his ancestral home at Axim in the Nzema-East Municipality of the Western Region.

The visit follows a befitting homecoming summit in honour of the 103-year-old Spiritual Father of the Muslim Community in Ghana.

The National Chief Imam was accompanied by the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Catholic Church of Cape Coast, Most Reverend Gabriel Palmer Buckle, also a native of Axim and personal friend of Dr Sharubutu, and his Spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyaw Shaibu.

Others were the Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Latif Abdulsalam, Secretary, Siddiq Tanko, the Western Regional Chief Imam (Alasunna), Sheikh Mozu and the Western Regional Chief Imam, Zulkifli Abdul Wahid among others.

Dr Sharubutu was given a rousing welcome as school children, family, and guests ushered him into Axim with brass band music procession.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Nzema-East, Madam Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah, welcomed him and his and his entourage to her residence and expressed her gratitude for the visit.

She said the visit would cement the relationships between the office of the National Chief Imam and the Axim Community and Nzema Manle.

She prayed that Sheikh Dr Nuhu Sharubutu would continue to visit home to cement his relationship with them.

His Grace, Archbishop Gabriel Palmer Buckle, expressed great pleasure that he and the National Chief Imam hailed from Axim.

He described Sheikh Dr Sharubutu as a pillar in Islam, a peace-loving person, unifier and a beacon of hope and development in the country and the world.

He described the Chief Imam’s role in conflict resolution in parts of the country as giant strides to ensure peace.

The Paramount Chief of the Lower Axim Traditional Council, Awulae Attibrukusu, commended the National Chief Imam for making Axim and Nzema proud by occupying the highest office of Islam and contributing to the religious and socio-economic development of the country.

He paid a glowing tribute to the Development Queenmother of Upper Axim, Obahyema Erza Ngonlomah, for spearheading the home-coming summit and to the planning committee for a good job done.

The National Chief Imam, through his Spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyaw, thanked traditional rulers and the planning committee for making his visit a reality.

He recalled some years back when he used to pay frequent visits home during which he spearheaded the building of a mosque in Axim and prayed to continue to visit home to be a blessing to Axim and Nzema Manle.

Source: GNA