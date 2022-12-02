Organised Labour revises base pay increment from 60 to 65%

The Organised Labour has revised its demand for a 60 per cent increment in the base pay of salaries to 65 per cent.

This was made known after it held its fourth negotiation with the government over salary increment on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

The meeting, however, remained inconclusive after both parties failed to reach an agreement.

Mr Isaac Bampoe Addo, Executive Secretary, Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana, said the new figure was being proposed due to the increments in taxes announced in the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

“Our demand is reasonable looking at the new tax increments in the 2023 Budget.”

“We have realised that some of the decisions made by the government won’t help our members if we take the 60 percent, take for instance, the increment of to 2.5 per cent.”

He stressed that they would not take anything below 60 per cent.

The government, in the meeting, proposed an 18 per cent increment but it was rejected by organised labour.

Source: GNA