Grant tax breaks to green businesses, CILT tells government

Mr Mark Amoamah, President of Chartered Institute For Logistics and Transport (CILT), has urged the Government to grant tax breaks for businesses using green technologies.

The green technologies are innovative that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote sustainable transportation, energy efficient technologies and clean energy.

Mr Amoamah, who was speaking at the 2022 CILT Annual General Meeting, asked the Government to encourage businesses to adopt those technologies for the good of the environment and human survival.

It was on the theme, “Green Transport and Supply Chains: Key to Sustain the Future of Industry and the Environment.”

“We urge businesses to develop corporate strategies that will see a gradual shift into green operations to enhance their performance in terms of less waste manufacturing, reuse and recycling of products, reduction of manufacturing costs, greater efficiency of assets, positive image building, and greater customer satisfaction.”

According to him, Logistics and Transport companies should incorporate sustainability into their long-term strategies, which would seize growth opportunities and create business resilience.

Mr Amoamah said CILT had also engaged its members to also begin to develop corporate policies and initiatives to reduce carbon and resource demands.

The president lauded CILT’s efforts to partner Transaid UK in its quest to enhance the current training standard for the High Gas and Eletric Vehicles (HGV) drivers in the country.

Madam Irene Odokai Messiba, the Director, Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ministry of Transport, said the sector was one of the most important in the country due to its social, economic and environmental impact on the country.

“The Ministry of Transport is committed to modernizing and upgrading our transport infrastructure and in particular, our ports capabilities as well as the logistics value chain industry,” she said.

She said the time was right to engage industry experts and practitioners to deliberate on issues geared towards advancing the cause of sustainable and climate neutral transport system.

She said the government had deployed strategies to transition the energy and transportation sectors towards a net-zero emissions future.

“For the transportation sector, the main means for road transport would be electric vehicles, compressed natural gas vehicles and hydrogen vehicles,” she stated.

Mr Chief Teete Owusu-Nortey, President- elect for International Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, said CILT Ghana had grown to bring other African countries on board through its well-structured policies and systems.

He commended the President of CILT Ghana and other executives for keeping up the good work to maintain the level of professionalism.

The Chartered Institute Logistics and Transport (CILT) has over the years supported the Ghanaian society not only in transport and logistics but also in the field of education by extending financial support to universities, including the University of Ghana, Accra Technical University, Takoradi Technical University and University of Professional Studies.

Source: GNA