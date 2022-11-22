Catholic Priest unhappy about excessive noise at worship centres

The Reverend Fr Dr. James Ackah, a lecturer at the Catholic University of Ghana (CUG) has appealed to Christians and Muslems to reduce ‘noise’ making at their worship centres.

“The effect of excessive noise can cause mental health disorders”, Rev Fr. Dr. Ackah stated this when he delivered a lecture on Catholic Social Teachings (CST) at the university’s main campus at Fiapre, in the Sunyani West Municipality.

“Christians and Muslims have become too noisy nowadays. Though there is freedom of religion, we must also learn to respect the rights and dignity of others around us,” the cleric said.

Rev. Fr. Dr. Ackah expressed disgust about moral decadence and unruly behaviour of the youth in the country and called on religious leaders to do more and help instill discipline in the younger generation.

“Any form of human right which doesn’t protect, respect, defend and enhance the dignity of people has a question mark and we must not entertain that,” he stated.

The Catholic priest therefore advised Ghanaians to love and respect each other to help strengthen social tides and promote peaceful co-existence for development to progress.

Source: GNA