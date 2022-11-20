Tema Central MP launches Connect App

Mr Yves Hanson-Nortey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema Central, has launched a virtual office app, dubbed: “MP Connect” to enhance interactions with his constituents.

A constituent can sign-up onto the app, which is available on both the google play store and apple store, by using his Voter ID, Phone Number, and electoral area.

This would enable constituents to submit complaints and requests to the MP, view upcoming events in the constituency and projects being implemented, share their thoughts, and facilitate opinion polls by the MP.

Mr Hanson-Nortey said aside connecting with his constituents by visiting churches, mosques, and receiving them at his office, among others, he found it important to have the app to enhance communication with all constituents.

He said politics and interactions with constituents must improve and evolve, hence the need to use technology to augment what already existed.

Source: GNA