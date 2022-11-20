Fisheries Minister warns illegal operators in Ghana’s territorial waters

Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, has cautioned foreign bunkering companies operating illegally in Ghanaian waters to desist from such activities.

“At a time that foreign exchange fluctuations have become a major issue to be addressed, it will be beneficial to the country if all foreign bunkering companies operating illegally in Ghanaian waters are stopped to put an end to this unfair competition,” she stated.

Mrs Koomson said activities of illegal bunkering at sea created opportunities for operators to engage in illegal undertakings including transshipment, pollution of the ocean, and exposing the crew to extremist attacks.

The Fisheries Minister was speaking at a Fishery Stakeholder meeting with its industry players organized by GOIL Company Limited in collaboration with other stakeholders in Tema.

She said such acts were detrimental to the well-being of the fishing sector as it posed serious threat to the workers as well as the ocean.

Mrs Koomson expressed worry at the ongoing activities degrading the essence of the sector and urged the stakeholders to adhere to the laws governing the industry.

She also touched on the need for vessel owners and other stakeholders in the industry to patronize services of local companies such as GOIL, which had positioned itself to provide quality services.

The Minister said GOIL provided services such as quality marine gas oil and marine lubricants and is associated with good credit facilities or flexible payment terms for all ocean-going vessels including fishing vessels.

Mrs Koomson added that GOIL also operated the Ghana Bunkering Services at the Tema Fishing Harbour and delivered marine gas oil to fishing vessels either through a pipeline or trucks.

Mr. J. B. Tagoe, GOIL Head of Technical and Special Products, said GOIL supplies IMO 2020-compliant Marine Gas Oil (MGO) and Lubricants to ocean-going vessels in Tema, Takoradi, and Sekondi in accordance with ISO 8217 – 2017 standard.

“Additionally, GOIL delivers MGO offshore through Ship-To-Ship. In the provision of these services, the company places prominence on Product Quality, Product Availability (Quantity) and stringent Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) standards,” Mr Tagoe stated.

He said with a team of highly skilled professionals with exceptional work ethics, GOIL has the recognized capacity and capability to deliver MGO safely via pipeline, road wagon tankers (Bulk Road Vehicle) and ship-to-ship at the most competitive prices.

“We don’t compromise on the quality of our products as we deliver high-quality premium products 24/7,” he said.

He, however, emphasized the need for transparency, truthfulness, honesty, and a high sense of integrity in doing business.

Mr Tagoe said GOIL would continue to build a dynamic organization while remaining committed to its aspirations, mandate, and mission.

He added that GOIL would continue to have a longer and more fruitful connection with the Ministry, regulatory bodies, and other stakeholders.

Source: GNA