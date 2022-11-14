CPP solicits NDC’s support to win Election 2024

Mr Opare Addo, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP), Sunday called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to support the Nkrumaist tradition to win the 2024 Election.

“I pray that the NDC will help organise and support the CPP to push the elephant into the bush, never to come back again,” he said in a solidarity message at the Greater Accra Regional Delegates Conference of the NDC.

Mr Addo said the time had come for Ghanaians to vote against the New Patriotic Party, which had caused economic hardship for Ghanaians through mismanagement of resources.

He commended the NDC’s 136 Members of Parliaments who had been the voice for the poor and spoken against the hardship of Ghanaians.

“I know God Himself will increase your numbers in Parliament again, I pray that about 50 MPs will join your numbers to give you a clear majority,” he said.

Meanwhile, Professor Joshua Alabi, Chairman of the NDC Greater Accra Regional Elections Committee, has urged the delegates to be committed to ensuring a smooth process.

The election of regional executives was a constitutional requirement and all-party members were expected to collaborate to ensure the party came out united, he said.

Mrs Happy Abla Amegashie, the Aspiring Greater Accra Regional Deputy Treasurer, said the NDC must have the right personalities to lead it into victory in 2024 and urged the delegates not to renege on that responsibility.

She told the Ghana News Agency that “we are in opposition, and we need the competent people to lead us to victory in the coming 2024 elections”.

