Boxing legend Azumah fumes over WBC’s decision to award Fenech title.

Ghanaian boxing legend Azumah Nelson says reversing decisions from past bouts is a dangerous precedent in professional boxing.

His assertion comes after the World Boxing Council (WBC) retroactively adjudged Jeff Fenech the winner of his first bout with Azumah Nelson in 1991.

The Australian boxing legend was retroactively awarded the WBC Super Featherweight title at a WBC convention in Acapulco, Mexico, last Tuesday.

Azumah, in his response, was disappointed with the verdict by the WBC, which was happening for the first time in professional boxing.

“Reviewing results and awarding titles to boxers many decades after a fight is a dangerous precedent. This is happening for the first time in professional boxing, and they decided to start with me.

“I am not worried about the decision, as it doesn’t change my legacy in boxing history, nor would it change anything going forward. If this will help Jeff Fenech to sleep well at night, I am happy for him,” the “Professor,” as he is affectionately known, said.

Azumah added that this precedent would open the doors for many boxers to petition the WBC on grounds of disagreement with judges’ decisions years ago, and this, according to him, would not add any value to the sport of boxing.

“This has the proclivity to create credibility issues for the sport if not managed properly. If the WBC wants to introduce a review panel or Video Assistant Referee (VAR) as done in football, I would think they start with the current generation, who would then have the opportunity to fight again or have the belt returned to the right winner and be contested for.

“This decision by the WBC means I went to Australia in 1992 as a challenger and not the champion going to defend his title. This is very interesting,” he stated.

Azumah further appreciated all who took to social media to vent their dissatisfaction with the WBC decision and assured them that he was not perturbed about it.

